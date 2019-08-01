Leading Local Lady: Melody Taylor, Beautiful Lives Thrift Boutique owner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFTA) — Thrift Stores offer you clothes at a pretty good bargain, but a local thrift boutique does more than that.

In our Local Leading Ladies series, we introduce you to Beautiful Lives Thrift Boutique Owner, and Executive Director Melody Taylor.

“I think every woman is made to want to bring beauty to their world and benefit other people,” said Taylor who has had the boutique for seven years.

The thrift boutique sells donated brand name clothes at a low cost.

“There’s people who come in here who have just come out of prison and we give them free clothes and customer service like anybody else.”

Taylor said since she was a young girl she’s always wanted to give back to others and that spark was ignited in 2004 when she and her family headed to Guatemala to volunteer at an orphanage.

“From the bible, there’s a verse about caring for widows and orphans in distress and that’s the thing that really propelled my family — my husband and I and our four children to do what we did.”



It wasn’t until 2012 when Taylor said a friend gave her the idea of selling nice clothes in Little Rock to raise money for a trip she was taking to help women and children in Africa.

It’s her passion for helping others that amazed Sharon Thompson. She is a photographer who has used Taylor’s boutique in shoots and nominated Taylor as a Local Leading Lady.

“She worked with everybody that came in and just made them feel at ease,” said Thompson.

But Taylor’s shop doesn’t just boost one’s confidence … all the profits from sales are donated to nonprofits in the area and overseas to help women and children in crisis.

“I just got back from Africa to be with women who are widowed, in extreme poverty, and we’re helping fund a vocational training program so that they can have skills to be able to get a job to provide for their children.”



For Taylor giving back is more than just for self-gratification it’s about creating a community that cares. “You see a lot of people with gifts and talents, and lets help it grow so that we have this community that’s having an impact for good in our world.”