LeFlore County deputies seize eight bags of meth

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFTA) — Deputies found eight bags of meth and $500 in cash at a traffic stop.

On Sunday, January 12, deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 112 and Fair Hill Road in the Cameron area of LeFlore County.

During the stop, deputies noticed Jeffery Stelly appeared nervous and was moving around in the vehicle.

They asked Stelly if he had anything illegal but he denied having anything and said they could search.

Stelly was arrested and booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center.