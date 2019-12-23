LeFlore County Sheriff retiring at the end of the year

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFTA) — LeFlore County’s sheriff will be putting aside the stress and pressure of the job beginning December 31st, that’s because Rob Seale will be retiring.

Sheriff Rob Seale posted the announcement on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

Read the entire announcement below.

I am announcing my retirement from the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office effective 31 Dec, 2019. I have been proud to be your Sheriff for the last seven years. It has been my privilege to serve the citizens of our county and I thank all of you who have shown your support for me and the Department over this time. This has been a decision that was made over months of deliberation and I feel that this is the right time for my retirement from Law Enforcement. I will certainly miss working with the many friends I have made over the years, but look forward to retirement without the stress and pressures that all men and women in Law Enforcement deal with on a daily basis. My Undersheriff, Donnie Edwards will take my place for the next year as he runs for election in 2020. We have made many advances and accomplished many things the past seven years and I am proud to have served with the brave men and women who have worked with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department. Without their hard work, my job would be much more difficult. I want to say Thank You to all our elected county officials for working with me throughout my tenure as Sheriff. Without your help, this job would be impossible to do. I will miss the many friends I have made at the courthouse and I have enjoyed sharing in their lives daily. Thank you again for your support and encouragement during my time as your Sheriff.

Sheriff Rob Seale