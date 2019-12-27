Legendary Radio ‘Shock Jock’ Don Imus Dies at Age 79

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) —Legendary radio host Don Imus died Friday, the Hollywood Reporter reported alongside other media outlets.

The longtime host of “Imus in the Morning” died at age 79 at a hospital in College Station, Texas, a representative told the publication. He had been hospitalized on Christmas Eve.

His show ran for nearly 50 years, finally going off air in 2018.

A pioneer of the “shock jock” concept, Imus was known for controversial comments, including of a sexist and racist nature. He was in 2007 fired by CBS Radio and MSNBC for such remarks, but apologized and got a new job at WABC, an AM station in New York City.

Imus, who was born in Riverside, got his start in radio at a small station in Palmdale in 1968, according to a biography page.

It’s not clear what his cause of death was.