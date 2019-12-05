Legos in December exhibit at Arkansas’ State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — The Arkansas Capitol will host its annual Lighting Ceremony for the holiday season Saturday, December 7. There will be music, fireworks, and Legos!

The featured attraction, Legos, “Tiny Bricks, Big Dreams,” will be on display through December at the first-floor exhibit galleries.

The Arkansas Lego Users Group, ArkLUG, a statewide group of adults, will create the displays. There will be a winter town scene, an urban river spanned by London’s famous Tower Bridge, a Christmas tree with Lego playsets under it.

12-4-19 Lego Gallery

Special to Arkansas will be Lego designed locomotives that ran on Arkansas railroads, according to a release by the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office.

There will be extended hours during December:

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.