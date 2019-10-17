‘Let’s Be Kids’ Pop-Up experience coming to Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fisher-Price is inviting parents to reconnected with their childhood and connect with their young ones through an interactive Pop-Up experience called ‘Let’s be Kids’.

The experiential tour encourages parents and kids to play together with a series of larger than life activities inspired by Fisher-Price. Visitors will be able to read a six-foot-tall book, ride a giant toy puppy and show off their best moves during the Linkimals Dance party. The event also features a Little people corn maze, an inflatable lava floor and a Power Wheels speedway.

It all takes place this weekend October 19 and 20 at the Walmart on 406 South Walton boulevard in Bentonville. The ‘Let’s Be Kids’ tour is free to the public and runs from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.