Level 3 sex offender wanted by police in River Valley

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police

MULDROW, Okla. (KFTA) — A sex offender whom the state of Oklahoma has deemed likely to re-offend and is a risk to public safety is wanted by police.

Tony Robertson, 46, has failed to comply with sex offender reporting requirements, according to police. He was suppose to update his registration information Sept. 4 with Muldrow police, but never showed.

The last time he reported to police was during June 2019, according to police.

Robertson has several warrants out for his arrest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

Posted by Muldrow Police Department on Thursday, October 3, 2019

