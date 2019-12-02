Level 4 sex offender arrested in Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFTA) — A Level 4 sex offender was arrested in Leflore County on a failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Courtesy of the Logan County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office

Keith McDowell, 44, who is a Level 4 sex offender (the highest level), was arrested last month in Leflore County, Oklahoma, according to Logan County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

He was then transported to the Logan County Detention Center, the post states.

The charge came from the increased sex offender compliance checks.

He had registered in Logan County but did not live at the residence he registered at, according to post.

So far this year, the Logan County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office has arrested ten sex offenders under the sex offender compliance laws, including three Level 4 sex offenders (James Boley, 53, who lives near Magazine, and Nicholas Schouweiler, 36, who lives near Paris, being the other two Level 4s).