Lewis park soccer field catches fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville Fire responded to Lewis Park after a caller said the soccer field was on fire threatening a building.

A Fayetteville Parks maintenance worker called 911 around just after noon Wednesday after he saw smoke coming from the soccer fields, according to Fayetteville Fire Marshal Jeremy Ashley.

The caller told the dispatcher he saw a group of kids in the area of where the smoke was coming from but by the time fire officials arrived, no one was around.

Ashley said the fire department made quick work of putting out the fire but the flames burned about a 50-foot by 300-foot area of the soccer field.

The quickness of the fire spreading was due to dry conditions and the wind, said Ashley.

The fire department is looking to talk to anyone who may have information about the fire.

Benton County is currently under a 24-hour burn ban and again Thursday.