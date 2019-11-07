LifeShare Oklahoma raising awareness for need of organ donations through new campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A local organization is tapping into the selfie-obsessed culture to raise awareness for an important cause.

LifeShare of Oklahoma says every 10 minutes, another name is added to an organ transplant list. At the same time, 22 Americans die every day waiting for an organ transplant.

With that in mind, LifeShare Oklahoma is working to raise awareness for the need for organ, eye and tissue donations.

Now, the organization is using the public’s habits of ‘oversharing’ to spread awareness through a new campaign.