LifeShare Oklahoma raising awareness for need of organ donations through new campaign

FOX24

by: KFOR

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A local organization is tapping into the selfie-obsessed culture to raise awareness for an important cause.

LifeShare of Oklahoma says every 10 minutes, another name is added to an organ transplant list. At the same time, 22 Americans die every day waiting for an organ transplant.

With that in mind, LifeShare Oklahoma is working to raise awareness for the need for organ, eye and tissue donations.

Now, the organization is using the public’s habits of ‘oversharing’ to spread awareness through a new campaign.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories