Lights of the Ozarks continues despite shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFTA) — Experience Fayetteville going on with the lights of the Ozarks Sunday night.

Reiterating Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan’s sentiments of spreading kindness during this difficult time. Fayetteville Experience announced it would be holding the event Sunday afternoon. ​​The organization also spoke with the Fayetteville police department to ensure everyone’s safety.​ In a statement Experience Fayetteville stated, “as the Fayetteville community mourns, we continue to love one another and will always be a welcoming community for all.”

The shooting happened just a few feet away from the square- causing a panic. Dozen of shots were heard throughout the square and some people were forced to take cover.​

The night after the shooting has a smaller crowd than usual but dozens of people still came out to enjoy the festivities.​ Some said they stopped by Carr’s memorial before heading to the square.



Prairie Grove resident​, Renee Maloof said she comes to the Light of the Ozarks with her family every year. “I feel like the officers who are sworn to protect this beat want this event to go on so that we can come together as a community.​”

Owner of the Ozarks and Mountain Carriages, Ray Dotson said he is happy to see so many people come out and support. “​I think this is what Christmas is all about celebrating life. Unfortunately, we had a tragedy here but we all pulled together​.”

This is an area officer Carr would’ve been familiar with. His beat was to patrol the entertainment district.