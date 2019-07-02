Like Walmart, Walgreens also changing tobacco sales policy

(KFTA) — Walgreens is changing their tobacco sales policy during September 2019.

The company will no longer sell tobacco products to anyone younger than 21. The change will be implemented beginning Sept. 1.

The change comes after the corporation faced possible sanctions after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found 22 percent of Walgreens locations inspected sold tobacco products to minors.

Walmart quit selling tobacco products to minors July 1, 2019. The company also no longer sells fruit and dessert-flavored nicotine e-cigarette products.