Lil’ Miss Coder recruiting girls to STEM fields

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A student-founded organization is getting girls into computer programming.

Ebony Smith is the Program Director for “Lil’ Miss Coder.”

She says the group was founded by a former Bentonville High School student who felt like there wasn’t enough women in technology.

She wanted to make more activities that were fun for girls in coding.

“A lot of times women don’t have the exposure. I know myself — I was one of two females in my program, so it’s very important to have that encouragement behind you,” Smith said.

The group meets once a month at the Bentonville library.

The next event will be February 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s free for the public.

