Lincoln family continues the tradition of “giving”

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFTA) — A family who fed dozens of people on Thanksgiving is opening their doors once again for Christmas.

Mark and Amanda Thomas welcomed anyone without holiday plans to a full dinner Wednesday night, December 25.

The family, who is from Arizona, decided to bring their tradition to Arkansas.

They’ve welcomed people inside their home since 2003. Also, pitching in was the Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA), the group donated food.

“If there are more things like this to come, we’d like for them to get a hold of us so we can do more for the community,” said Steven Lewis with CMA.