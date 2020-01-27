Lincoln Middle School gets outdoor adventure park grant

"Maybe they’ll have that healthy lifestyle that’ll continue through their entire life," Huffmaster said.

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFTA) — Lincoln Middle School‘s vision to have an outdoor adventure park takes a giant step forward.

A few years ago, the Simmons First Foundation helped create a rock climbing wall as a part of the middle school’s outdoor education initiative and now they are helping out again.

Thanks to an almost $17,000 grant from Simmons, the school will be able to complete the first phase of the adventure park, which will be a mountain bike pump track and a “hog box” for things like bike storage, air pumps, and tools.

It’ll be an extension of what the school already offers hiking, rock climbing, and kayaking.

Lincoln Middle School Teacher Ivan Huffmaster said this whole vision makes sure every kid has something active they can get involved in.

He said in a world where kids are too used to playing on their phones, teaching them early about different activities will help promote positive changes.

“We just need that not to be the norm and that’s kind of our little kind of way of pushing that to kids,” he said. “Maybe they’ll have that healthy lifestyle that’ll continue through their entire life.”

Huffmaster hopes the pump track will be up and running by the end of the school year.

Once it’s finished, it’ll be open to the public.