Lincoln ordinance making it hard for door to door salesman

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Lincoln is making it hard for door to door salesman.

The city council adopted an ordinance at its June meeting, adding restrictions to solicitors.

This ordinance requires a yearly fee from non-permanent business establishments and solicitors to pay a tax or licensee fee of $20 per year plus $10 for each additional employee.

Both are also required to keep a permit on hand to show upon request.

Lincoln residents took to Facebook about how pesky some door to door salesman can be.

Mandy Przyszczypkowski said she normally sees a solicitor once every two to three weeks.

She said she is happy the city of Lincoln adopted a new ordinance restricting solicitors.

Other cities in Northwest, Arkansas that have similar ordinances said their systems for solicitors have been working.

Fayetteville Planning Division Technician Drew Richmond said the city of Fayetteville doesn’t get many complaints.

He also said they don’t have too many people signing up to pay for their licenses either.

“There’s about eight so far this year,” he said. “Last year we had about eight or nine so we are probably averaging around ten a year.”

According to Rogers Public Relations Specialist Ben Cline, their city ordinance is a good working system that has been around for a long time.

As for the city of Lincoln, Przyszczypkowski said she will just have to wait and see if it will change anything.





