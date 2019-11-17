Little Rock family remembers loved one who was shot and killed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — “It’s one of the worst feelings that a father or any parent could do is suffer the loss of a child,” Dwan Thompson Sr. said.

A Little Rock family doing whatever they can to keep the memory alive of their loved one.

Little Rock police found Keyarria Lash’i Thompson and her boyfriend dead at the Summit Apartment Complex on Geyer Springs Road.

Police are calling it a murder-suicide.

Dwan Thompson Sr. says not a day goes by when he doesn’t think about his daughter.

He says she was well-known and loved by many people.

He’s making sure others remember her kind spirit.

Dwan Thompson Sr. showed us pictures of his daughter Keyarria.

“This right here is a proud dad moment….graduation,” Thompson Sr said.

Keyarria was 20 years old.

“Bright, funny compassionate, articulate and worked hard,” Thompson Sr. said.

She was a loving sister and a friend to so many people.

“She looked out for her brothers she has a younger brother and an older brother,” Thompson said.

“She was just one of those people that was full of love full of life,” Thompson said.

She worked at the Kroger on Geyer Springs Road and she worked for a pharmaceutical in Scott.

“She made Employee of the Month a couple of times at the job.”

Thompson couldn’t be more proud.

“She was one of those kids that really had a lot going on,” Thompson said.

A bright future that ended too soon.

“My life will never be the same, my life will never be the same,” Thompson said.

Little Rock police found Keyarria and her boyfriend dead at the Summit Apartments on Geyer Springs Road.

“It’s one of those phone calls that no parent wants to receive,” Thompson said.

Police say Keyarria boyfriend killed her, before taking his own life.

“It’s like my heart dropped to my stomach. I’m just lost I don’t know what to ask and I don’t know what to say,” Keyarria said.

For now, he’s holding on to pictures and keeping her spirit alive.

“I love you and I miss you,” Thompson said.

Keyarria was getting ready to turn 21 on November 25th.

Her family is preparing to lay her to rest.

