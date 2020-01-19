Little Rock hosts March for Life event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — This Sunday Little Rock will be host of the 42nd Annual March for Life event.
This event, sponsored by Arkansas Right to Life, will feature keynote speaker Ryan Bomberger, co-founder of the Radiance Foundation. Ryan is a broadcast media designer, producer, international public speaker, and author of Not Equal: Civil Rights Gone Wrong.
The March begins with staging at 1:30 p.m. between Battery Street and Wolfe Street behind the Arkansas State Capitol with President Andy Mayberry formally leading the procession at 2:00 p.m.