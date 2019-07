BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Bentonville Municipal Airport has been awarded 2019 airport of the year for the southwest region.

More than 700 airports are comprised within the southwest region, which includes Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.

Receiving such an award can benefit the city by boosting economic development.

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said, “This is a great honor and another indication that the City of Bentonville continues to set a high standard.”