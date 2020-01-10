Local automotive industry leader, Scott Landers, dies at 35

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Scott Landers, managing partner of the Steve Landers automotive dealerships, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8 of a heart attack.

Landers was duck hunting in central Arkansas.

Born and raised in Arkansas, he graduated from Pulaski Academy in 2002 and attended Arkansas Tech University.

He went into the car business and worked with his father, Steve, and brother, Steve, Jr., for many years before partnering with the Luther Automotive Group, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2014.

Since that time, Scott grew the Luther/Landers southern platform to include seven dealerships in Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 14 at 11 a.m. Visitation to follow.