Local bar getting national recognition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local bar is getting national recognition as one of the best places to get a drink.

Renowned bartender Kate Gerwin included Maxine’s Tap Room on her list of “Top 10 Best Cocktail Bars” in the United States.

“Maxine’s is what bartenders look for in cocktail bars. Believe it or not, veteran bartenders rarely go out on the prowl for cocktails. We typically sip on fermented beverages and straight spirits in our downtime and prioritize environment over cocktails, but Maxine’s has both – environment and noteworthy cocktails.

They have a fun and playful menu, and they don’t take themselves too seriously, but their cocktails are crushable.” – Kate Gerwin

Maxine’s Tap Room Co-Owner Hannah Withers said they were completely surprised when they heard the news.

“It’s just humbling to have people outside of our very small community notice what we are doing and tell us that we are doing a good job,” she said.

She said local bartender Shawn Traxlr brought Gerwin into Maxine’s for cocktails.

“She had a great night apparently,” Withers said with a smile.

Withers said the history of Maxine’s is a good percentage of the magic that happens there.

“It feels like it has been here for a long time, I think that makes it feel really comfortable,” she said. “I think we try and be very inclusive and we try and be a safe place for people to come.”

She said this recognition not only meant a lot to the people at Maxine’s but also to the Fayetteville bar community.

“I think there are a lot of us that are doing very interesting things and are engaging with our community in a good way,” she said.

Withers said it is a big honor to carry on the legacy Maxine left behind.

“We’ve only been here for almost seven of the seventy years that Maxine’s has been opened,” she said.” “So we think its sort of a feather in her cap to have a business that is still lively and full of people.”

She said they will continue making Maxine proud by keeping her bar full of people who are drinking and making memories.

“We are very honored to care take this business for a woman who was here for 60 years,” she said.