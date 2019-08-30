Local bookshop one of the best in America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Dickson Street Bookshop is one of eight of the best independent bookstores in the United States.

The Manual‘ ranked the bookshop in the top eight “coolest indie bookstores in the U.S.” and stated the bookstore has, “good reads with a hefty dose of southern charm”.

The following bookshops were also in the top eight:

  • Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn, N.Y.
  • Unabridged Bookstore in Chicago
  • Taylor Books in Charleston, W. Va.
  • Left Bank Books in St. Louis
  • Recycled Books, Records & CDs in Denton, Texas
  • The Last Bookstore in Los Angeles
  • Montague Book Mill in Montague, Mass.



