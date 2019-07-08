Local business hosting free biking first aid class

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Cycling is a fun past time for many, but it’s important to be safe on the roads or trails.

Lewis & Clark Outfitters in Rogers is hosting a free biking first aid class on Tuesday, July 9.

Former EMT Melissa Williams will cover a range of topics, including how to treat road rash and blood control. She said this information could be the difference in a serious situation.

“Whenever you’re out on the trails, any preparation is great,” Williams said. “What you do within the first few minutes can really improve the outcome later on.”

The class will take place from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m on Tuesday, July 9 at the Rogers location and Thursday, July 11 at the Springdale location. Click here or here to register.





