Local business makes Bikes, Blues & BBQ a staple, per se

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Bikes, Blues & BBQ is in full swing and with that comes an uptick for most businesses.

The College Shoe Shop on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. is one such business that works double-time to meet the needs of their biker clients.

The shop customizes jackets and vests — making some more fashionable or just repairing other items such as boots.

Photojournalist John Cumpston took a tour of the shop that’s been in Arkansas since 1976!

Fun Fact is their motto: We’ll save your sole and gladly dye for you!