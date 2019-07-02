Local business set to reopen after two vehicles crash into it

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Construction is underway at a local coffee shop after two vehicles crashed into it causing thousands in damage.

Jennifer Summers, owner of Baba Boudan’s Espresso, 701 N. College Ave., said two vehicles have plowed into the building.

Summers said the cost of repairs is about $100,000.

The shop is set to open during the middle of July, months after the second vehicle crashed into it in March. The roof of the shop collapsed when the vehicle collided into a cinder block wall.

Several people were injured.

Although two vehicles have crashed into the shop, the owner said she doesn’t have plans to add barriers around the building.

Throughout it all, she is managing to stay positive.

Laughing, she said, “Well, I wanted new windows and siding but this was not really a very happy way to go about getting them.”