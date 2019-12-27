Local business turns jail stripes into new beginnings

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — In the season of giving, a former Benton County detective is turning something old into something new.

The unique idea is helping local women all over northwest Arkansas get back onto their feet.

It’s called Bars & Stripes of NWA, and Vayla Thomas says it’s purpose is bigger than what it sells.

“I noticed we were throwing away the jail uniforms when they would get past their use,” Thomas said. “Instead of throwing them away, I asked for a pair to see if I could make something out of them.”

All of the funds go towards the non-profit Nicole’s House, a faith-based one year program offering transitional housing for women coming out of addiction or incarceration.

“Bars & Stripes makes everything from aprons to dog toys, durags, pet bananas, and all sizes of tote bags,” Thomas said. “We’ve got Christmas stockings made out of jail stripes.”

It’s impact hits close to home.

“The money from that is saved and kept in a separate account. When a woman graduates, we match what they have been able to save up to a $1,000. What it means to a woman who graduates is, she can have $2,000 when she leaves Nicole’s House,” said Sandra Warmack, the Founder and Director of Nicole’s House. “That can get her started on deposits on apartments, utilities, or a down payment on a car. It just helps her in some way.”

The women who live at Nicole’s House have a hand in it, too.

“The tote bags and other items some are made by the women here. The women help cut them out, paint, design them, do different things,” Thomas said.

She says the partnership between Bars & Stripes of NWA and Nicole’s House just made sense.

“When I heard about Nicole’s House and her mission of really allowing these women to come here and make something out of themselves and re-create themselves, it really just kind of fit in with what I wanted to do with Bars & Stripes,” Thomas said.