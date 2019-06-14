Local business wants families to get off the couch and into the water

School has been out for a couple of weeks, so parents might be running out of ways to keep their kids active. A local outdoor supplier might have the thing for you.

Lewis and Clark Outfitters is hosting a free kayak demo day on Saturday (June 15). People of all ages and skill levels are invited to Lake Fayetteville where they can take a kayak into the water for free.

Eli Wadkins with Lewis and Clark said he company was founded with the purpose of getting families to enjoy the outdoors.

“The feedback has been great. The kids are loving it, they’re just begging their parents to come back,” Wadkins said. “They see just how much fun it is to be outdoors rather than just inside all the time.”

The Kayak Demo Day takes place Saturday, June 15 at Lake Fayetteville and people can drop by anytime from 9:00 a.m. until noon. No registration is required and attendance is free.