Local businesses looking forward to The Momentary’s grand opening

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A week from Saturday the new contemporary art space, The Momentary will open in downtown Bentonville. Some local residents and business owners said the venue will fit right into the community.



People in downtown Bentonville like Rachel Stuckey Slaton are getting ready to welcome the sister art space to Crystal Bridges. “It makes us more of a cultural hub and it makes people want to visit here. They are bringing some really cool performers and I’ve never been to a museum structured like the momentary. I’m really curious about how that plays out and how the community uses that space.”

​The museum will showcase visual arts – host performances, culinary experiences and festivals. It’s located next to the 8th Street market and Chad Williams with The Holler said all of the businesses in the area will benefit from the extra foot traffic. ​

“I think it will be an awesome compliment, family-friendly over there then head over here and have some food. It will be an amazing experience,” said Williams.

Time Being is the name of Momentary’s inaugural festival that’ll feature artists from around the world. Williams is anticipating it’ll attract thousands to the area over the weekend. ​”Extra staff will definitely be in here as well but we are really excited to have them next door as neighbors. I plan on making a trip out there myself. I’ve always loved the arts and excited to check out all of the interesting things inside.”

The Momentary opens on February 22 at 10 am.