Local cattle broker launches app for livestock sales

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – A local cattle broker creates an app to connect people in the agricultural community.

Tyler Beaver has been selling livestock since he got out of the Air Force five years ago. It’s a full-time job for Beaver who used Facebook as a way to sell cattle nationwide.

Beaver tells us within the past year — Facebook started cracking down on the sales of animals online, taking down pages and deleting groups where animals were being sold including Beaver’s business page. So, this summer Beaver launched his own app called Open Range to give people a new channel to sell livestock.

“We were paying commercial prices to advertise and once that was shut down we had to create something on our own,” Beaver said. “[Something] that we can control and not have to worry about our business leaving us and going elsewhere.”

Beaver says the app has been downloaded 20,000 times in the past month.