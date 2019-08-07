Local chef will be on Food Network

Fox 24

She is on the premier episode of a new show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Maudie

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fayetteville chef is a contestant on a Food Network Show.

Chef Maudie Schmitt at Cafe Rue Orleans is a contestant on the premiere show, Supermarket Stakeout, hosted by Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. It airs 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Maudie explained the show and stated each episode has four chefs and three rounds, which all have a theme. One chef is eliminated per round, which is similar to other shows including Chopped.

The winner earns $10,000.

However, contestants on this show are given $500 to purchase groceries from other shoppers exiting the store.

She said Duff Goldman and Christian Petrillo are judges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fox24 Live Stream

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss