Local church helps homeless

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Church members of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fayetteville cooked and served hot meals to those in need.

Those with the church were at the Walker Park Pavilion Saturday morning, Dec. 7.

One member said it is part of a discipleship challenge that puts the words of Jesus into practice.

“We’ve been blessed to have more than we need, and so we are trying to share… learn… and to let them know people are thinking about them. We will be praying about them tomorrow,” Kraig Olejniczak said.

Those with the church said they plan on arranging more events like this in the future.