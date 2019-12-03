Local classroom receives $500 worth of school supplies

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — Wish lists in classrooms across the nation were granted today because of J.B. Hunt’s annual Adopt-A-Class Program.

Truck Driver Bryan Cover delivered $500 worth of school supplies to his grandson’s first-grade classroom at Bob Folsom Elementary in Farmington.

Every year, drivers nominate their children or grandchildren’s classrooms to receive the supplies.

Nathan Whalen said he was excited to see his grandpa, Cover, drive the truck and get new school supplies. He also said it was really cool to get inside the truck.

“It was really cool. It was like I was in an alien spaceship for a second,” Whalen said.

A total of 20 classrooms were chosen nationwide.

Whalen’s teacher, Charlsie Wisdom said it means the world to be given such a big donation.

Wisdom said, “As a classroom teacher, of course, we get money from our school and that goes really quickly. The kids enjoy getting new items like highlighters and new folders because, by Christmas, those items need to be replenished… so it means a lot to them.”

J.B. Hunt’s Adopt-A-Class Program has been delivering school supplies to classrooms since 2013.





