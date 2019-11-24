Local clinic building shelters for cats and dogs for the winter

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — If you have an outdoor pet listen up – a local animal clinic is making sure your four-legged friends stay warm this winter by building shelters for them.

Forty animal lovers rolled up their sleeves to build a total of 60 shelters for cats and dogs. This is the first shelter building session for the Spay Arkansas clinic in Springdale and they plan to host many more in the future.

The President of the organization Romaine Kobilsek said they were inspired to give back after seeing a number of dogs and cats in need of protection during the winter. She said outdoor pets need a place to stay warm especially when the temperature drops below freezing.

Thirty homes for cats and thirty for the dogs will be built all thanks to donations from the community. Outside, volunteers focused on the dog shelters, sawing down plywood and nailing down the walls to create the tiny homes. Inside volunteers were in charge of the homes for the kitties.



“The cat houses are actually plastic, storage containers that you would find at the store. The styrofoam is recycled from the Rogers Recycling Center,” Kobilsek said

Once the homes are built, they will be painted and then filled with straw for insulation. Kobilsek said a few of the homes will be sent to Madison County where she says there’s a huge need for shelters. The rest will be up for grabs for anyone in the community to take. All you need to do is give the clinic a call.