Local coffee shop donates proceeds after Gravette tragedy

HIWASSE, Ark. (KFTA) — A coffee shop will be donating 20 percent of all proceeds to help the family of those killed in the murder-suicide on Friday, July 5, in Gravette.

The Coffee Container owned by Alex and Jolene Wallace closed early after running out of inventory on Saturday, July 6.

“We simply did not expect this big of a turn out within our community and surrounding ones as well,” the couple said.

Saturday was the only day the shop will be collecting donations, but the couple said they would be happy to accept donations throughout next week.

They are raising money to give to Sumer Barnes, the girl whose father, Justin Barnes, shot her brothers, Levi and Casey, and her mother, Inga, before turning the .22-caliber handgun on himself.

“We have several of our large cups filled with cash from donations, but we haven’t yet looked at our sales screen to see how much from our sales she (Sumer) will get as well,” they said.

The couple said they plan on giving her the donations after their sales day Friday, July 12.

The Coffee Container was a way to bring “quality, affordable coffee to Gravette in a convenient location that can serve everyone,” according to the couple.

Both Alex and Jolene Wallace were both born and raised in Gravette.

Saturday marked the third month of the shop being open.