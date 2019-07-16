Local credit union matches online donations for flood victims

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A local credit union has donated $5,650 to the American Red Cross to help victims of the recent historical flooding in the River Valley, a news release states.

United Federal Credit Union matched online donations, dollar-for-dollar to the American Red Cross, according to the release. Those at the credit union also donated an additional $1,000.

It’s estimated that those with The Red Cross will spend more than $9 million helping people impacted by the Midwestern tornadoes and floods in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin, the release states.