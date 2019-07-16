Local credit union matches online donations for flood victims

Breaking News
by: Kate Jordan

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: American Red Cross

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A local credit union has donated $5,650 to the American Red Cross to help victims of the recent historical flooding in the River Valley, a news release states.

United Federal Credit Union matched online donations, dollar-for-dollar to the American Red Cross, according to the release. Those at the credit union also donated an additional $1,000.

It’s estimated that those with The Red Cross will spend more than $9 million helping people impacted by the Midwestern tornadoes and floods in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin, the release states.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

