EXCLUSIVE: Local disabled residents in jeopardy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KFTA) – An elevator at an assisted living complex in Fayetteville has been out of service for two weeks – causing at least three tenants to relocate. Residents like Amanda Hudler who has cerebral palsy are now staying in hotels until the elevator gets fixed – for the past two weeks, she’s missed physical therapy appointments.

Twylia Hudler describes her daughter Amanda as someone who is always on the go. “Amanda knows lots of people – a lot of people know Amanda,” Twylia said. Amanda volunteers at the Springdale hospital and heads to physical therapy sessions for her cerebral palsy, she is also wheelchair-bound. But for the past two weeks, she’s been stuck in her apartment on the third floor at Village at Scull Creek.

“The reason why we moved up on the third floor is because of flooding issues when she was down on the lower level which happened twice,” Twylia says. Twylia tells us the only elevator in Amanda’s building is out of service and has been for the past 14 days causing the 37-year-old to depend on others for everything, miss appointments and miss doing what she loves the most. “It’s kept her from going out in the community which is her really big thing,” Twylia said. “She has to have therapy so she goes swimming three times a week and she hasn’t been able to do that in the past two weeks.”

Twylia had to call first responders to move Amanda out of her apartment and into a local hotel to help regain some sense of normalcy. She’s also reached out to the apartment’s property manager about the elevator issue. “They said they would order a part and they ordered the part but it wasn’t the right part, then they ordered a new motor – it wasn’t the right motor,” Twila said.

She even called and left a message with the complex’s management company in texas. We tried to get a hold of them too but they did not pick up or return our call.

Twylia says this is the third time the apartment elevator has been out of service in the eight years her daughter has lived there but the first she and two other people had to relocate because of the problem. She says they’ll be in the hotel until the elevator is fixed – giving Amanda her independence back.

The property manager told us off camera they have been working on fixing the elevator since it broke a couple of weeks ago. The City of Fayetteville says they’ve sent an inspector to help and the complex won’t face any penalties as long as they continue to work and fix the problem.