Local family in search of Type O donors

"If I died today, I'd thank God for it," Bart Dyke said. "I've had a good life."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Right now the American Red Cross is calling on Type O donors to donate blood.

Courtesy of Tanaya Lucke

The organization reports it has less than a three day supply available, which could be the difference between life and death for patients.

You gotta take the good and bad in life and just choose your battles and this is one of them for me. Bart Dyke, Needs a Type O+ Kidney Donor

Courtesy of Tanaya Lucke

Bart Dyke is in need of a new kidney, and his step-daughter Tanaya Lucke, said all their family and friends have tried to donate with no success.

Courtesy of Tanaya Lucke

That’s because none of them match his blood type — O+.

“He’s always taken care of everybody and now we are at a point where we need to take care of him,” Lucke said. “We just want him to be healthy again.”

The American Red Cross said Bart’s situation is an everyday example of why the need for Type O blood is constant.

This time of year we have an urgent need for all blood types but type O is such a critical shortage. Joe Zydlo, American Red Cross Missouri & Arkansas

Zoe Zydlo with the American Red Cross said in Bart’s situation, he has to find someone with Type O+ blood to donate their kidney because if it’s different it could cause more harm than good.

”When you don’t have that blood readily available that will postpone surgery and that could be the difference between life and death,” Zydlo said.

The Red Cross reports Type O+ blood is given to patients more than other blood types, making it the first to run out during a shortage.

Courtesy of Tanaya Lucke

Zydlo said he hears stories like this all the time.

“Donating blood is actually the most selfless and generous act someone can perform and do,” he said.

Courtesy of Tanaya Lucke

But until a match is found, Bart and his family said they’ll continue to rely on a higher power to get them through this difficult time.

“It’s been rough on us but we’re hopeful and we know that God’s got this and we are going to get him a kidney,” Lucke said.

If I died today, I’d thank God for it, I’ve had a good life. Bart Dyke, Needs a Type O+ Kidney Donor

If you want to donate blood, a list of locations and dates can be found by clicking here.