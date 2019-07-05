Local family turning tragedy into hope

GOSHEN, Ark. (KFTA) — Brittany Kelly lost her older brother, Matt Adams, two years ago to a heroin overdose.

“It’s taken a lot for us to get where we are right now,” she said.

Since her brother’s passing, Kelly and her family decided to keep his memory alive by starting the Matt Adams Foundation.

According to the foundation’s website, “The Matt Adams Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit which funds distribution of life saving naloxone opioid overdose reversal kits, and financial assistance for treatment programs while working to break down the stigma and encourage hope, healing and second chances.”

“While he was alive and after he passed, it was just not an easy process, but we are here to try to make it easier,” Kelly said.

Kelly hands out opioid overdose rescue kits to the general public.

On Tuesday, July 2, Kelly extended her donations to local law enforcement.

She gave Narcan nasal spray kits to West Fork, Farmington, and Goshen Police Departments.

“The law enforcement officer is the first to the scene of a call prior to the arrival of medical teams and those seconds really do count,” Goshen Chief of Police Mike Ball said.

She gave 5 kits for each full time officer in Goshen.

“We are doing everything we can to save those lives where the rest of us are lacking,” Kelly said.

The Matt Adams Foundation for Opioid Recovery is supported entirely by donations.

For more information on the foundation, click here.





