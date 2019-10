FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fayetteville firefighter is out of jail after trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex online.

Scott Royal was arrested last week by agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

It was part of a joint operation with Arkansas State Police and local law enforcement targeting online sexual predators during Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

Royal posted a $5,000 bond on Tuesday.

He is barred from contact with minors outside of supervised visits with his children.