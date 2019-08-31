Local fireman publishes first children’s book

"I want to influence Northwest Arkansas and the kids in my community"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local fireman in Northwest Arkansas is passing on what his mom instilled in him as a child in a fun way.

David Carr is a firefighter, full time for Springdale and part time for Bethel Heights and Lowell.

Carr recently published his first children’s book and is hoping to get at least one in each library and school in Northwest Arkansas.

“I want to instill into kids what my mom did,” Carr said. “Even though they don’t want to do it, even though it’s not as fun as a video game, I want to push the importance of reading to kids.”

Carr’s book, Dave the Friendly Fireman, follows his journey of becoming a firefighter and teaches kids not to fear first responders.

“We are normal people, but we have a great job that kids look up to,” Carr said.

The book’s inspiration comes from his mother, who taught him at a young age the importance of reading.

“If you don’t get that one fundamental skill of reading, well man, your chances of surviving the game of life so to speak is going to be really tough,” he said.

Carr said without that valuable lesson, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

He wants his book to not only instill the importance of reading, but also the value of working hard and never giving up.

“The book’s message is to always try even when things are hard,” he said.

Carr said 25% of the proceeds from sales of the book go straight to buying more books for children.

“We are trying to just spread the love from our small sphere and our small group of friends,” he said. “We want to keep growing and hopefully we can achieve our goal of getting books in all the libraries and all the schools in Northwest Arkansas.”

The book has been available to purchase for a little over a month, and so far he has sold more than 150 copies.

You can purchase Dave the Friendly Fireman on Amazon or directly from Carr.