Local high school basketball stars nominated to play in 2020 McDonald’s All American games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — McDonald’s released a list of student-athletes who are among the top basketball players nominated to take part in the 2020 McDonald’s All American Games.

The list has more than 900 high school seniors from across the country. Seven players are from Northwest Arkansas, Arkoma, OK, and Muldrow, OK.

The local players nominated for the 2020 games are:

CJ Mann – Alma High School

Mykale Franks – Fort Smith Southside High School

Jaylin Williams – Northside High School

Maddie Carlile – Arkoma High School

Taylen Collins – Muldrow High School

Corial Beck – Fayetteville High School

Sasha Goforth – Fayetteville High School

Alumni of this all-star event include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, James Harden, Maya Moore, and Candace Parker.

Click here to find the complete list of 2020 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees.

The final rosters of the top 24 girls and 24 boys will be released on Thursday, January 23 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN’s The Jump and covered at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

The 19th annual McDonald’s All American Girls Game will tip-off on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 1. The 43rd annual Boys Game immediately follows at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.