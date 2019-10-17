Local hospital offering free Medicare help

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Medicare open enrollment process can be confusing and a local hospital wants to help you out.

Enrollment opened on Tuesday (October 15) and Mercy Hospital is hosting the Aging Well Senior Health Fair to help people navigate the process.

Attendees are able to talk to experts about drug plans, advantage plans, medicare versus supplements and more.

Denise Tanner, network provider coordinator for Mercy said this type of fair is important because a lot of seniors don’t know about the resources available to them.

“We hear the stories about someone that may be needing eyeglasses or dental treatment or hearing aids and so forth,” Tanner said. “And there are opportunities. There are plans out there that cover those and they’re unaware.”

The fair is open to anyone who is eligible or will soon be eligible for Medicare. Tanner said it’s a way to ensure seniors don’t feel left behind.

“My dad once told me that once he was removed from the workforce, he lost contact,” Tanner said. “He didn’t seem to be able to keep up with all of the changes that were going on. And we don’t want anyone forgotten.”

The Aging Well Senior Health Fair will take place Friday, October 18 at the Bentonville Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It is free for anyone to attend.

Open enrollment for Medicare ends Saturday, December 7.