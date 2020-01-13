Local hospital offers “hidden scar” breast cancer surgery

"Anytime you hear the 'c-word' your life flashes before you," Diana Ball said.

JOHNSON, Ark. (KFTA) — Women diagnosed with breast cancer now have a new option to reduce visible scarring after surgery.

When they called me and told me that I had breast cancer…I was devastated.

In 2018, Diana Ball was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Anytime you hear the ‘c-word’ your life flashes before you,” Ball said.

The cancer was spread all around her breast, making it hard for doctors to do a needle biopsy.

“About a month later, they had to give me another lumpectomy because they didn’t get it all the first time,” she said.

She decided to get a second opinion, and that’s how she discovered Dr. Christopher Menendez.

“I was relieved to find he had a procedure like that,” she said. “One that would make me virtually look like I did before.”

Dr. Menendez is one of two trained professionals at Willow Creek Women’s Hospital that can perform a new type of breast cancer surgery in Northwest Arkansas, that hides the scar.

“Your rate for having to go back for more tissue can be a lot less with this technique,” Dr. Menendez said.

Willow Creek recently invested in new technology that helps improve visibility for surgeons performing cancer procedures. Which in turn, helps them effectively remove the tumor with a smaller, more cosmetically pleasing, incision.

“They don’t have to be constantly reminded as much as they think they would be with that incision,” he said. “It helps minimize that worry and anxiety for them.”

Diana said having this option is something she is extremely grateful for — being cancer-free and still comfortable in her own skin.

“I think now people that have not talked to me in a few years and aren’t aware that I had this issue would never know,” she said. “It was a scary journey and I was glad to have Dr. Menendez and that option.”

Diana said she’s also grateful for her plastic surgeon and all the people at Willow Creek Women’s Hospital.

This surgery is also offered to men.