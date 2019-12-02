Local hospital responds to proposed national healthcare rule changes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — New national healthcare laws introduced by the Trump administration are intended to increase cost transparency. A local hospital responded to the proposed rules with a statement sent to Fox 24.

The rules would require health systems to make their standard fees available on demand and online. They’d also require health plans to inform beneficiaries and enrollees about price and cost-sharing information as well as make hospitals share information about privately-negotiated rates between commercial health insurance companies.

“We’re all about choice and competition and putting patients at the center of healthcare,” said Joe Grogan, Director of the Domestic Policy Council and assistant to President Trump.

The administration hopes these rules would boost competition among hospitals and insurers to drive down healthcare spending. Hospitals are prepared to fight the transparency rule in court, claiming the disclosure of negotiated prices will increase healthcare costs.

A joint statement from four major hospital associations condemns the rules, reading in part, “the rule will introduce widespread confusion, accelerate anti-competitive behavior among health insurers and stymie innovations in value-based care delivery.”

In a statement sent to Fox 24, the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville said it, “supports the joint statement issued by the American Hospital Association, Association of American Medical Colleges, the Children’s Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals.”