Local hospital wants to teach you how to save a life

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — It takes mere minutes for someone to bleed to death in an emergency situation. A local hospital wants to ensure you have the skills to help save a life if needed.

Northwest Health is hosting a Stop the Bleed class in Bentonville.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign aimed at teaching the public how to help someone suffering major blood loss.

The American College of Surgeons estimates over 800,000 people have taken the course so far, and local medical staff said these skills count most when just seconds matter.

“You can bleed out in a matter of minutes,” said trauma surgeon for Northwest Health, Dr. Joe Olivi. “In five to ten minutes, you can lose your entire blood volume.”

“I really hope that by attending this Stop the Bleed training, it will empower individuals to take action,” said trauma program coordinator for Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Brendi Gale. “To provide life-saving measures where there otherwise wouldn’t be.”

The class takes place on Tuesday, August 27 at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. It is free and open to the public. Click here for details.