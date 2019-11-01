Local leaders talk about substance abuse

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Local and state leaders joined during a luncheon to end a month-long initiative that brought additional substance abuse awareness to Arkansas.

Business leaders, the Benton County attorney, and law enforcement attended the annual luncheon Friday morning, Nov. 1 at the John Q. Hammons Center.

The luncheon closed out a month-long initiative to educate students about substance abuse. Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said not only is it important to respond to the effects of substance abuse and crime, but also to teach kids about the dangers of those.

“We can encourage them to make the right decisions and really contrast with the messages they’re getting from society when it comes to substance abuse and things,” Smith said. “Even if we reach one child with the truth, everything we do is worth it.”

October is dedicated to helping those live drug-free and honor those who have lost their lives in the fight against drugs.