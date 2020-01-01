Local man dies in crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is dead after a crash on Old Wire Road in Washington County Monday after his vehicle left the roadway.

Michael Ayers, 67, died after his vehicle left the road hitting a wooden fence and continued to travel through a field before stopping at the edge of a pond, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.

The report states the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. but does not state why the vehicle left the roadway.

Weather conditions were fair and the road was dry, according to the report.

Ayers’ body is being held at the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

This crash is the 496th deadly crash in Arkansas.