Local McDonald’s manager recognized for being one of the best

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) —Rogers’ McDonald’s Manager Kristy Doss is being recognized for her leadership and receiving a prestigious award.

“McDonald’s is the first job I ever had, since I was 15 and I never left,​​” said Doss, who is known for her infectious laugh​​ and her passion for service.

“​​​I think it’s more of a people business than it is the burger business​​,” said Doss, who has worked at McDonalds for over 20 years. She started out as a crew member and worked her way up to a general manager position at the Rogers location on Walnut and 9th Street. She oversees more than 70 employees.

McDonald’s Employee Bruce Ward said “she takes charge, knows what she is doing she’s worked with the company for quite some time and I’m learning a lot from her.​​”

“​I’m more than a manager to these people, I’m a teacher, and I’m a coach, sometimes I’m a shoulder to lean on,” said Doss.

Doss is part of the elite Ray Kroc award winners who represent the top 1% of McDonald’s general managers in the world.​​

“​It was just great, it’s an awesome feeling that I can get recognized for what I do day in and day out because I don’t do it for the fame or because I need to get a raise. I do it because I love to do it.​​

​The award was established in 1999 and named after the corporation’s founder. As one of the top managers out of 36,000 locations, Doss will be invited to a special award ceremony and gala in Orlando, Florida in April.​​

“It’s kind of a big deal. My husband is flying out with me so it will be a great trip away from the kids, away from business and enjoying the fruits of my labor,” said Doss.