Local mom helping other bereaved parents after infant killed by babysitter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Almost two years after a babysitter killed her 8-month-old daughter, a local mom is sharing her story.

Melissa McCraw-Hummer of Rogers is hoping that by doing this, she can help other bereaved parents.

Her daughter, Maisy Lane, died in October 2017.

“[Maisy] was our whole world, she giggled at everyone, never met a stranger,” McCraw-Hummer said.

Melissa Garcia-Rivera, 21, was charged with manslaughter in March 2018 and sentenced to five years in prison.

Rogers Police say when the infant died she was soaked in sweat and had a temperature of more than 100 degrees.

McCraw-Hummer remembers the moment she found out about the tragic incident. She was working as a teacher.

“I remember running down to the office to pick up the phone, and screaming that my baby was dead,” she said. “[Garcia-Rivera] kept saying I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, she’s not breathing.”

Garcia-Rivera told police the infant was being fussy, so she covered the baby with two pillows and a fleece blanket weighing almost eight pounds.

She then left the baby for about an hour, and Maisy Lane wasn’t breathing when she went back to check on her. She arrived dead to Mercy Hospital.

“I’m still shocked. I can’t believe she would have done something like that, but she did and she admitted it,” McCraw-Hummer said. “Her references, everything was good. I did an online background check.”

In the midst of grief, she found solace in talking with other parents who have also lost their children.

That’s what led her to become involved with non-profit Parents Left Behind.

McCraw-Hummer adds, “I don’t know if I would be here without having good support, and a lot of that has come through this group.”

Parents Left Behind is helping dozens of northwest Arkansas families through the grieving process after the loss of a child.

The founder is Dr. Susan Averitt, whose daughter Cameron was killed in an accident in 2006.

“When you’ve lost a child, even though it’s not true, you feel like the only person who has ever had that experience. You also feel very different from other people,” Averitt said. “We believe it’s a lifelong journey when you lose a child. It’s not something I’m getting to the end of, I’m just still trying to get through it.”

The non-profit was established in 2014, and holds a seminar for grieving parents each year. It has grown to more than 100 attendees.

Parents who are in all stages of the grieving cycle are welcome to attend.

“When you go into a room or a place with other parents there, we understand one another. I think that the an opportunity for us to connect is the most important reason to do Parents Left Behind,” Averitt said.

Averitt is excited about a new breakout session this year focused on resilience, gratitude, and finding joy.

“It will give parents who are further along on their grief journey a place to come and celebrate their child, and not necessarily go as a place to mourn and grieve further,” she said.

The breakout session will include gratitude journals to decorate in honor of each child.

This year, McCraw-Hummer is serving as the event coordinator, hoping to use her pain to now help.

“Things never get easy. That hole is still there, and I imagine it will be just as big, but it does get less difficult with the right support,” McCraw-Hummer said.

The Parents Left Behind 5th Annual Grief Seminar will be held August 24 at the Central United Methodist Church Student Ministries Building in Fayetteville.

The address is 19 Lafayette Street.

It will be held from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event is free, but registration is encouraged.

Lunch will be provided by Einstein Bros Bagels. Complimentary childcare will be provided to any attendees registered by August 7.

Participants may attend TWO of the following breakout sessions:

Staying Afloat: Navigating Grief and Your New Normal

Pushing Forward: Struggling with Remorse, Guilt, and Forgiveness

Setting Your Anchor: Holding on to your Faith

Letting Others in Your Boat: A Joint Session for Grieving Parents & Their Support People

Treading Water: Losing an Only Child

Developing Your Helping Skills: A Session for Community Members & Professionals

Further Down the River: Resilience, Gratitude, and Finding Joy

Register HERE.