Local nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of abuse celebrating 20 years of service

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas nonprofit dedicated to helping children in crisis celebrated a milestone on Friday (January 10).

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County opened its doors in 2000. Over 11,000 abused kids have received care since then.

Executive director, Natalie Tibbs has worked at the center since 2006. She said it’s rewarding to hear from adults who needed the services when they were young and vulnerable.

“A lot of them will say, ‘You were the people who believed me. You made me feel safe,'” Tibbs said. “Which is awesome because that’s exactly what it is that we hope they feel when they come here, is believed and supported.”

Tibbs said many people are surprised to learn child abuse is a problem in Northwest Arkansas. In 2019, 1007 kids came through the center, which is more than any previous year.

“Unfortunately, our children fall victim to the choices of others every single day,” Tibbs said. “It doesn’t matter where you live.”

Tibbs said with 20 years down, there’s no plan to stop doing the work anytime soon. She said it plans to expand in the near future.